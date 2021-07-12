Show You Care
Biden backs Trump rejection of China’s South China Sea claim

President Joe Biden waves as he walks from Marine One across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, late Sunday, July 11, 2021, after returning from a weekend in Delaware. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has upheld a Trump-era rejection of nearly all significant Chinese maritime claims in the South China Sea.

The administration also warned China that any attack on the Philippines in the flashpoint region would draw a U.S. response under a mutual defense treaty.

The stern message came in a statement released late Sunday ahead of this week’s fifth anniversary of an international tribunal’s ruling in favor of the Philippines against China’s maritime claims around the Spratly Islands and neighboring reefs and shoals.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

