Abused Cedar Rapids puppy recovers, now has forever home

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After months of surgeries and recovery, Kimble, the puppy in a recent animal abuse case, has been adopted.

Kimble went to the Cedar Rapids Critter Crusaders with several serious injuries.

His former owner threw him to the ground and kicked him.

But now the Critter Crusaders said Kimble has a new family and sister.

The organization announced Kimble’s foster family adopted him over the weekend.

Critter Crusaders said his foster parents, Jessie and Kyle Kelley loved him too much to let him go.

Critter Crusaders says Jessie is an experienced veterinary technician who helped nurse Kimble back to recovery.

Kimble’s former owner, 22-year-old Jayden Cliff was sentenced to two years in prison for Kimble’s injuries.

“Thanks to everyone who has followed him faithfully during his emotional recovery,” Critter Crusaders said in a statement. “He will always be a huge part of the Critter Crusaders.”

