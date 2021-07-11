Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Tristan Wirfs receives “Mustang Outstanding Achievement Hall of Fame Award” from Mount Vernon’s Alumni Association

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - The town of Mount Vernon celebrated Heritage Days on Saturday and honored former Mustang and Super Bowl champion Tristan Wirfs. Wirfs received the “Mustang Outstanding Achievement Hall of Fame Award” from the Mount Vernon alumni association.

“I love this place,” Wirfs said when talking about his hometown. “Its my home, it will always be my home.”

Wirfs was honored at the high school auditorium on Saturday morning and then participated in the Heritage Days’ parade in the afternoon. On the main stage in downtown Mount Vernon, former coaches spoke and presented Wirfs with the award.

“Four years ago I was blocking kids from Anamosa, now I’m in the Super Bowl,” Wirfs said. “Its a weird feeling to look back and see everything I’ve accomplished and you know, all the people that I’ve met and that have been with me along the way,”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Edgington, 42, of Nevada.
Iowa teacher accused of relationship with student found dead
The widow of a man who died in an accident in Adventureland in 2016 says she's angry about this...
Adventureland CEO a political force before fatal accident
2-year-old Zavien Kinyon loved motorcycles.
More than 200 motorcycles escort body of 2-year-old Iowa native to grave in North Liberty
Officials said Richmann admitted to making unauthorized transactions, including attempting to...
Iowa State employee accused of using school money for personal purposes
Jasper County could become the first county in Iowa to designate itself a "Second Amendment...
Jasper County could be first in Iowa to become ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’

Latest News

Lisbon holds off Central City
Lisbon holds off Central City 3-0, advances to 1A Region 8 championship
Lisbon holds off Central City
Lisbon holds off Central City 3-0
Kennedy powers past Cedar Falls
Kennedy powers past Cedar Falls to reach Region 5 title game
Kennedy powers past Cedar Falls