Tristan Wirfs receives “Mustang Outstanding Achievement Hall of Fame Award” from Mount Vernon’s Alumni Association

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - The town of Mount Vernon celebrated Heritage Days on Saturday and honored former Mustang and Super Bowl champion Tristan Wirfs. Wirfs received the “Mustang Outstanding Achievement Hall of Fame Award” from the Mount Vernon alumni association.

“I love this place,” Wirfs said when talking about his hometown. “Its my home, it will always be my home.”

Wirfs was honored at the high school auditorium on Saturday morning and then participated in the Heritage Days’ parade in the afternoon. On the main stage in downtown Mount Vernon, former coaches spoke and presented Wirfs with the award.

“Four years ago I was blocking kids from Anamosa, now I’m in the Super Bowl,” Wirfs said. “Its a weird feeling to look back and see everything I’ve accomplished and you know, all the people that I’ve met and that have been with me along the way,”

