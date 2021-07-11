One person killed in single-vehicle crash east of Marion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A person was killed along U.S. Highway 151 on Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash, according to authorities.

At around 3:35 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the crash, near Highway 151′s intersection with Stone Road between Marion and Springville. Deputies found a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer that was upside-down in the water of Crabapple Creek.

Deputies believe, based on interviews of witnesses, that the vehicle was northbound on Highway 151 and left the roadway, crashing into the water.

The driver of the vehicle, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. There were no passengers.

The bridge over the creek is currently under construction.

The Marion Fire Department assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

