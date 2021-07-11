Mediacom outage affecting around 1,000 customers in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An outage for Mediacom cable customers in parts of Cedar Rapids has temporarily cut off service to just over 1,000 customers on Saturday night, according to company officials.

Mediacom said that 1,043 customers were affected, with television, internet, and phone service interrupted. Officials said that equipment on a utility pole caught fire, damaging a service line.

Repairs to restore service are estimated to be completed by Midnight on Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.