LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Lisbon Lions took down the Central City Wildcats 3-0 on Saturday afternoon in the 1A region 8 semifinal round. Following the win, the Lions advance to the region 8 championship game and will take on either Highland or Winfield Mt. Union. The Wildcats close their season with a record of 33-10.

