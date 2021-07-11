Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Linn County soldier killed in Korean War honored with Ambassador of Peace Medal

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -A Linn County soldier killed in the Korean War was honored Saturday as part of a widespread effort from the Republic of Korea honoring veterans who served in the Korean War.

Private Paul Albaugh, from Linn County, was killed in the Korean War in 1951. On Saturday, his family was presented with a Korean Ambassador of Peace Medal.

Although much of Albaugh’s family is now spread across the Midwest, they met back in Linn County for their family reunion on Saturday. “Oh, this is the first time I’ve seen several of them in a long long time. And it’s just good to wind up hugging and talking about old times and where we are,” says Donald W. Hawk, a nephew of Albaugh, who received the medal. ”I was 10 years younger than him during World War II my mother was living in Marion Iowa and my father was in the South Pacific at that time, and so I knew Paul.”

The medal was presented to the family by Wayne Kreutner, quartermaster of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 788 in Cedar Rapids. During the ceremony, he gave some background on Albaugh and his history.

Albaugh served in World War Two, and then in the Korean War. Kreutner says Albaugh died on April 24th, fighting in the Battle of Kapyong, at the age of 24.

“I think I was probably a sophomore in high school when my mother got the call and it was a very emotional time for her,” says Hawk.

Albaugh is buried in Campbell Cemetery in Linn County, just 20 minutes south of where his family celebrated and honored his life on Saturday. His family says they’re grateful people are working to honor and remember soldiers like Albaugh and their service, still today, 70 years later. “Just proud to wind up being a part of this family and the support that our country wound up doing for South Korea, so it’s very appreciated what South Korea has winded up doing for honoring Paul,” says Hawk.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Edgington, 42, of Nevada.
Iowa teacher accused of relationship with student found dead
The widow of a man who died in an accident in Adventureland in 2016 says she's angry about this...
Adventureland CEO a political force before fatal accident
2-year-old Zavien Kinyon loved motorcycles.
More than 200 motorcycles escort body of 2-year-old Iowa native to grave in North Liberty
Officials said Richmann admitted to making unauthorized transactions, including attempting to...
Iowa State employee accused of using school money for personal purposes
Jasper County could become the first county in Iowa to designate itself a "Second Amendment...
Jasper County could be first in Iowa to become ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’

Latest News

Motorcycle ride held in memory of Lyric Cook and Elizabeth Collins
"Ride and Drive" held in memory of Elizabeth Collins, Lyric Morrissey-Cook
Anamosa prison officer briefly hospitalized after alleged attack by inmate
Anamosa prison officer briefly hospitalized after alleged attack by inmate
Korean Ambassador of Peace medal presented to the family of Private Paul Albaugh of Linn...
Linn County soldier killed in Korean War honored with Ambassador of Peace Medal
(Source: WALB)
Mediacom outage affecting around 1,000 customers in Cedar Rapids