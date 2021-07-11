Show You Care
Linn County inmate dies by suicide after agreeing to plead guilty

Travis Jon Fulton, 44, of Parkersburg.
Travis Jon Fulton, 44, of Parkersburg.(Courtesy: Linn County Jail)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A jail inmate died in jail one day after he agreed to plead guilty to child pornography charges.

The Linn County Sheriff’s office said Travis Jon Fulton of Parkersburg was found unresponsive in his cell around 4 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital where he died. Investigators believe the 44-year-old committed suicide.

In February, Fulton was charged in federal court with sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child pornography and receipt of child pornography.

The lawyer representing Fulton, who was a local mixed martial arts fighter, had just filed documents in court Friday saying that Fulton intended to plead guilty

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

