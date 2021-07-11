Show You Care
Fire in vacant portion of building in Riverside

Firefighters enter a building in Riverside on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
Firefighters enter a building in Riverside on Sunday, July 11, 2021.(Brian Tabick/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - A vacant part of a building along the main road through Riverside caught fire on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Firefighters were battling the blaze as of mid-afternoon on Sunday, which began in a vacant commercial space at 31 West First Street. Nobody was in the building at the time, according to fire department officials.

The Riverside Fire Department, Kalona Fire Department, and Washington County EMS were involved in the emergency response.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

