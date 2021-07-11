Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

A few more showers possible before warmth returns for all

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our stagnant weather pattern slowly starts to loosen up over the next day or two, shifting temperatures closer to something you might expect for mid-July.

In the meantime, some clouds and isolated showers or storms are possible in all but our northwest zone through Monday. Rainfall amounts, if they occur at all at a given location, will be light. Temperatures remain in the 70s for highs where clouds stick around, with low 80s possible where more sun appears.

80s are likely for all by Tuesday through the rest of the 9-day, with some showers and storms possible later Wednesday into Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Edgington, 42, of Nevada.
Iowa teacher accused of relationship with student found dead
2-year-old Zavien Kinyon loved motorcycles.
More than 200 motorcycles escort body of 2-year-old Iowa native to grave in North Liberty
The widow of a man who died in an accident in Adventureland in 2016 says she's angry about this...
Adventureland CEO a political force before fatal accident
The Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Anamosa prison officer briefly hospitalized after alleged attack by inmate
(Source: WALB)
Mediacom outage affecting around 1,000 customers in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Clouds, a few showers, tough to get rid of.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Cool for July
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Scattered showers and a few storms remain possible.
Continued showery and gray to end the weekend