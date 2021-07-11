A few more showers possible before warmth returns for all

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our stagnant weather pattern slowly starts to loosen up over the next day or two, shifting temperatures closer to something you might expect for mid-July.

In the meantime, some clouds and isolated showers or storms are possible in all but our northwest zone through Monday. Rainfall amounts, if they occur at all at a given location, will be light. Temperatures remain in the 70s for highs where clouds stick around, with low 80s possible where more sun appears.

80s are likely for all by Tuesday through the rest of the 9-day, with some showers and storms possible later Wednesday into Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.