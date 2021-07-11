Cedar Rapids police investigating two shots fired incidents

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are investigating two shots fired incidents.

On July 8th, around 3:30 PM, multiple people called about shots being fired in the 2700 block of Bever Ave SE. Officers responded and spoke to witnesses and located 9MM shell casings in the roadway. Witnesses claimed someone was shooting out of a vehicle at another vehicle. There are no arrests and

Hours later, people called authorities about shots fired in the area of 9th St and 15th Ave SW. They say witnesses pointed out a vehicle involved that was parked nearby. A gun was located nearby in some bushes. Officers stopped two persons of interest who were questioned. There are no arrests at this time.

