AbbeHealth Aging Services hopes “Give 65” fundraiser will benefit adult day health centers

By Phil Reed
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -AbbeHealth Aging Services is competing against other nonprofits to see who can raise the most money. It’s part of the annual “Give 65” event, which focuses on helping nonprofits raise money for programs that benefits seniors.

People can donate from July 13th to July 15th. The one with the most unique donations wins $10,000.

Executive Director of AbbeHealth Aging Services Lindsay Glynn says they would use the money for their adult day health centers in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Marion.

“All of which were deeply impacted by the pandemic,” said Glynn. “All three had to be closed for several months, while we adapted services, it was mandated to close by the governor, and the when we re-opened we had to alter a lot of different services to continue to serve the need in the community.”

