Nearly 9 years since Evansdale girls went missing

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of motorcycles gathered in Evansdale on Saturday to raise money and awareness for 8-year old Elizabeth Collins and 10-year old Lyric Cook-Morrissey, who went missing nearly nine years ago.

The girls were last seen near Meyers Park and the downtown area on July 13, 2012. The two were found dead in a Bremer County Park five months later.

“You have to keep trying; you can never give up,” Drew Collins, Elizabeth’s father, said.

Collins said the ride was for the two girls, but also to raise money for others living the same nightmare.

“You won’t believe how many people have missing kids out there,” Collins said.

The money for the ride goes towards the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers as well as the Memorial Isle in Meyers Park. The ride has raised over $30,000 over the last nine years and has led to tips and arrests of 700 people.

Someone also donated $25,000 towards the reward fund for information about the two girls, raising the reward to $75,000 total.

After the girls went missing, Collins joined a number of groups including Endangered, Missing, and Exploited children where he met Larry Crum, of Kentucky. Crum’s daughter, Amber Nicole Crum, went missing the day after Christmas 38 years ago.

“I don’t celebrate Christmas in my house anymore,” Crum said. “No lights, no gifts, no tree, just the worst day of my life.”

The two now lean on each other to help deal with the pain of losing someone. While they continue to raise awareness about the two Black Hawk County girls, they also wanted to inspire change.

“Stop giving these people a second chance,” Collins said. “A lot of these people get out of prison high-risk for reoffending.”

