Woman sentenced to 10 years in Chuck E. Cheese shooting

Treshonda Pollion, 24, of Davenport.
Treshonda Pollion, 24, of Davenport.(Courtesy: Scott County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A 25-year-old Davenport woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing another woman at a Chuck E. Cheese.

Treshonda Pollion was sentenced Friday for voluntary manslaughter in the death of 29-year-old Eloise Chairs. Pollion was originally charged with first-degree murder in Chairs’ death. The plea deal included a mandatory 10-year sentence.

Prosecutors say the two women got into a fight in October after Chairs had argued with others over a card game. Investigators said Pollion fired a single shot during the confrontation, hitting Chairs.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

