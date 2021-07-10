Summer treats involving strawberries
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -
Strawberry tips
Don’t wash or cut strawberries until you’re ready to eat them
Store fresh strawberries in the refrigerator
High in vitamin C
Only 50 calories in one cup serving
Strawberry Angel Food Cake in a Jar
Makes 8 desserts
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
1 pint fresh strawberries, sliced
2 Tbsp. sugar
1 pound angel food cake
2 cups whipped topping
Directions
Combine strawberries with sugar. Let sit for at least 30 minutes, up to overnight.
Layer cake, strawberries, then whipped topping in 8 small jars or cups (about 8 ounces each). Repeat layers as necessary.
Store in the refrigerator.
Approximate nutrition information per serving: 243 calories; 5 g fat; 5.47 g saturated fat; 23.5 mg cholesterol; 290 mg sodium; 44.6 g carbohydrate; 1 g fiber; 27 g sugar; 3.75 g protein
Strawberry Pretzel Cups
Makes 8 desserts
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
1 cup whipped topping
¼ cup whipped cream cheese
1½ cups mini pretzels
1 tsp. sugar
2 Tbsp. melted butter
1 pint fresh strawberries, sliced
Directions
Combine whipped topping and cream cheese in a medium bowl.
Add pretzels, sugar and melted butter to a large resealable bag. Crush with a rolling pin, pan or flat meat mallet, leaving some larger chunks.
Divide pretzels, whipped topping and strawberries into eight 8-ounce glass jars, repeating layers as necessary.
Store in the refrigerator.
Approximate nutrition information per serving: 371 calories; 23.5 g fat; 21.6 g saturated fat; 105 mg cholesterol; 131 mg sodium; 30 g carbohydrate; 1 g fiber; 23 g sugar; 1.3 g protein
Balsamic Strawberries with Ricotta Cheese
Makes 6 servings
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
1 cup ricotta cheese
3 ounces cream cheese
2 Tbsp. powdered sugar
1½ tsp. vanilla extract
3 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
2 Tbsp. granulated sugar
1 pint strawberries, sliced
1 Tbsp. fresh basil, cut into ribbons OR 1 Tbsp. fresh mint, chopped
Directions
Whip ricotta cheese, cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla extract in a medium bowl using an electric mixer.
Divide mixture into six serving goblets and chill.
Combine vinegar and granulated sugar in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat and simmer 2–3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture lightly coats a spoon.
Cool completely. Toss strawberries with balsamic syrup.
Evenly divide strawberries into each goblet.
Sprinkle basil ribbons or chopped mint on each and serve immediately.
Approximate nutrition information per serving: 165 calories; 9 g fat; 5.3 g saturated fat; 30.6 mg cholesterol; 89 mg sodium; 16 g carbohydrate; 1 g fiber; 11.6 g sugar; 5.3 g protein
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.