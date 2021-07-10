Show You Care
Summer treats involving strawberries

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

Strawberry tips

Don’t wash or cut strawberries until you’re ready to eat them

Store fresh strawberries in the refrigerator

High in vitamin C

Only 50 calories in one cup serving

Strawberry Angel Food Cake in a Jar

Makes 8 desserts

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 pint fresh strawberries, sliced

2 Tbsp. sugar

1 pound angel food cake

2 cups whipped topping

Directions

Combine strawberries with sugar. Let sit for at least 30 minutes, up to overnight.

Layer cake, strawberries, then whipped topping in 8 small jars or cups (about 8 ounces each). Repeat layers as necessary.

Store in the refrigerator.

Approximate nutrition information per serving: 243 calories; 5 g fat; 5.47 g saturated fat; 23.5 mg cholesterol; 290 mg sodium; 44.6 g carbohydrate; 1 g fiber; 27 g sugar; 3.75 g protein

Strawberry Pretzel Cups

Makes 8 desserts

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup whipped topping

¼ cup whipped cream cheese

1½ cups mini pretzels

1 tsp. sugar

2 Tbsp. melted butter

1 pint fresh strawberries, sliced

Directions

Combine whipped topping and cream cheese in a medium bowl.

Add pretzels, sugar and melted butter to a large resealable bag. Crush with a rolling pin, pan or flat meat mallet, leaving some larger chunks.

Divide pretzels, whipped topping and strawberries into eight 8-ounce glass jars, repeating layers as necessary.

Store in the refrigerator.

Approximate nutrition information per serving: 371 calories; 23.5 g fat; 21.6 g saturated fat; 105 mg cholesterol; 131 mg sodium; 30 g carbohydrate; 1 g fiber; 23 g sugar; 1.3 g protein

Balsamic Strawberries with Ricotta Cheese

Makes 6 servings

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup ricotta cheese

3 ounces cream cheese

2 Tbsp. powdered sugar

1½ tsp. vanilla extract

3 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

2 Tbsp. granulated sugar

1 pint strawberries, sliced

1 Tbsp. fresh basil, cut into ribbons OR 1 Tbsp. fresh mint, chopped

Directions

Whip ricotta cheese, cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla extract in a medium bowl using an electric mixer.

Divide mixture into six serving goblets and chill.

Combine vinegar and granulated sugar in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat and simmer 2–3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture lightly coats a spoon.

Cool completely. Toss strawberries with balsamic syrup.

Evenly divide strawberries into each goblet.

Sprinkle basil ribbons or chopped mint on each and serve immediately.

Approximate nutrition information per serving: 165 calories; 9 g fat; 5.3 g saturated fat; 30.6 mg cholesterol; 89 mg sodium; 16 g carbohydrate; 1 g fiber; 11.6 g sugar; 5.3 g protein

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

