Scattered showers and storms

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and storms will continue to impact eastern Iowa through the rest of the day. The whole day will not be a washout, but if you’re going to be out and about, keep in mind that rain may impact you.

Rain may be heavy at times and there is the potential of a few general storms later in the afternoon and evening. Highs continue to stay below average in the low to mid-70s.

Scattered showers continue overnight through Monday. If you aren’t seeing rain, expect cloudy skies. Highs stay in the mid-70s through Monday. We dry out on Tuesday and temperatures return to the 80s More rain and storms move in by the middle of next week. Have a great day!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.