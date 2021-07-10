Show You Care
Officials investigating apparent inmate suicide in Linn County Jail

Generic prison bars graphic.(Gray News, file)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Saturday, July 10, 2021, at approximately 3:58 AM, while performing a routine cell check, Linn County Correctional Center staff found an unresponsive inmate in a dormitory style cellblock. The inmate, a middle-aged white male, was believed to have hanged himself.

Linn County Correctional staff immediately started performing lifesaving measures, including CPR. Area ambulance personnel arrived within minutes and provided advanced medical care and transported him to Mercy Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at 5:00 AM.

The identity of the inmate is not being released at this time, pending notification of his family. For safety and security reasons, the exact method of the suspected hanging will not be released.

This is an ongoing investigation and the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.

