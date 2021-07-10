New restaurants and businesses opening in downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Downtown Cedar Rapids is back to being busy at night, which is a welcome sight for business owners getting ready to hang up “open” signs.

Justin Zehr, Cale Henderson, and Tim Kindle are business partners on what they hope will be a new downtown hot spot. “Yeah, we just got the keys a couple days ago. We’ve already gone and done a couple cleaning sessions,” says Zehr.

They’re taking over the old Grin N’ Goose location at 3rd St and 2nd Ave SE, in downtown Cedar Rapids, and transforming it into Cliff’s Dive Bar & Grill. “The opportunity to take one of the nicest pieces of real estate in downtown Cedar Rapids, and do something really fun with it,” says Henderson. “I’d say like a classy dive bar. Fun, great food, great atmosphere. Something that downtown doesn’t have, not everybody’s doing. Cluttered but clean, really busy, just a good vibe downtown.”

Executive Director of the Cedar Rapids Downtown District Jesse Thoeming with the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance says downtown’s empty buildings are getting a lot of recent attention. “A lot of property owners and their reps have said there’s been a spike in interest and a lot of new deals coming to the floor,” says Thoeming. He say several larger, long-term projects are also in the works.

Henderson says they hope to welcome people into Cliff’s Dive Bar and Grill within a few months. And, the new restaurants and projects won’t stop there. “Between the three of us we’re talking seven properties in the next year,” says Henderson.

