Millwork District in downtown Dubuque to become model for sustainable communities

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Emily Kress has been working with Dupaco Credit Union for more than three years, but just recently she moved to their new location at the Voices Building in the Millwork District.

”I enjoy just coming down and, you know, it is a very vibrant neighborhood,” she mentioned. “It is fun to be a part of this vibrancy.”

Kress said she is not alone in this: many of her co-workers feel the same way.

”They are able to meet family and friends over their lunch, they are shopping at the local shops and boutiques and just really exploring the neighborhood,” she explained.

And across the street, at Vivie Boutique, owner Abbey DeStefano has certainly noticed.

”We picked a great location, tons of walkthrough traffic,” she said. “It is really going to be up and running after everything opens in the building again and all the other businesses around here; it is really a booming area.”

But the Millwork District has not always been booming. Rick Dickinson with the Greater Dubuque Development Corporation said conversations to revitalize the area started around ten years ago. He said city leaders are trying to make Dubuque a community of choice.

”And to be cool you need to have a live-work environment in your downtown and that did not exist in 2000,” he mentioned.

Dickinson said a lot has gone into bringing the district back to life. That includes federal dollars in the form of historic tax credits and USDOT money on infrastructure improvements.

“The city has really identified these areas of need and really addressed it aggressively, found folks in the private sector that were willing to put money at risk,” he explained. “The developers made money, the citizens now have vitality in their community.”

