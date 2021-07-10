Luke List leading John Deere Classic after two rounds

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At Thursday’s first round of the John Deere Classic, Zach Johnson shot three under but knew he left multiple shots out on the course.

Zach Johnson was trying to keep his name in the top 35 on Friday. He started on the back 9 and had plenty of opportunities, but just missing a eagle putt on Hole 14 but his birdie put him at four under.

Zach gave one back at Hole 15 but had back-to-back birdies on Holes 16 and 17 to go to five under, but it was a roller-coaster round for Johnson who lipped on a short par putt on 18 and dropped back to four under at the turn.

Johnson said, “That was awful, three putting and sixes might be my least two favorite things in this game. I started playing decent after that so you have to get over it. You have to turn the page.”

Zach rebounded on the front 9 with another birdie putt on Hole 5. One of Johnson’s playing partners Kevin Na had the shot of the day on Hole 6, turning his putter on its side and chipping from the rough for a birdie. Zach kept the birdie train going on the 7th hole.

Stop and stare. @ZachJohnsonPGA was hoping it was good and it was. 🐦 pic.twitter.com/j4Sr49TlZa — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 9, 2021

After a poor tee shot on the 9th hole, he finished his round on Friday with a 3 under 68 for the second day in a row, which puts him 6 under going into the weekend.

Johnson added,”You always look at what could’ve been. I am making way too many bogeys. I can fix that. I haven’t really putted great yet and I am not out of it but it would be nice to be a few more. I certainly have an opportunity to make a charge. If I keep driving it in the fairway I can make a charge.”

Here’s a look at the leaderboard after round two with Luke List leader at thirteen under. Zach sits in 33rd and makes the cut at 6 under headed into Saturday’s third round.

