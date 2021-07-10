Iowa City Transit teams up with Coralville to add bus services

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After a community survey Iowa City came up with a series of changes that start August 2nd.

They are consolidating routes so buses will get people around faster, extending bus service to seven days a week, and now bus passes will work across Iowa City, Coralville, and Cambus systems.

Transportation Director Darian Nagle-Gamm says the challenge now is getting the word out.

We have been out at the interchange and have been distributing information about what the new bus schedules look like, what the new routes are, what the new route names are, and we’ve been working to get people familiar with the system,” said Nagle-Gamm.

The transit system has not been reimagined in decades. Nagle-Gamm says since the last comprehensive survey, the city has grown at least 50%.

“There’s lots of growth here, and it’s really time to reimagine the system in a way that better meets the needs today and it’s going to better meet the needs of the community tomorrow.”

