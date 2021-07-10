Show You Care
Hill survives demolition derby on dirt at Knoxville Raceway

Austin Hill prepares to drive during NASCAR truck qualifying at Daytona International Speedway,...
Austin Hill prepares to drive during NASCAR truck qualifying at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Austin Hill survived a Friday night demolition derby on the dirt at Knoxville Raceway for his first NASCAR Truck Series victory of the year.

Hill restarted on the inside beside Chandler Smith on the fourth overtime attempt and pulled away in Hattori Racing Enterprises’ No. 16 Toyota in the first NASCAR national series race on the historic half-mile dirt oval. Hill passed Chandler Smith for the lead just before the field was frozen for a caution on the third overtime try, giving him the key inside position beside Smith.

The 27-year-old Georgia driver wrapped up a playoff spot with a race left in the regular season. He has seven series victories. The 19-year-old Smith was second, 1.207 seconds back in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 18 Toyota.

