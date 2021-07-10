Show You Care
Continued showery and gray to end the weekend

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some gray weather is on the weather, with periods of showers that could contain a few rumbles of thunder.

There will be occasional dry time as well, and a few peeks of sunshine are possible too. Generally, though, cooler temperatures remain in place through at least Monday.

After that, we get closer to normal with highs in the low to mid 80s starting on Tuesday. The next chance for more substantial showers and storms arrives Wednesday into Thursday, followed by drier weather through next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

