Anamosa prison officer briefly hospitalized after alleged attack by inmate

The Anamosa State Penitentiary.
The Anamosa State Penitentiary.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - One employee at the Anamosa State Penitentiary was taken to a nearby hospital for a short time after an incident involving an inmate, according to officials.

At around 2:27 p.m. on Friday, July 9, an inmate allegedly began attacking a corrections officer with closed-fist hits. The officer responded by using pepper spray and other defensive techniques. The inmate was restrained once other employees arrived to help, according to officials.

The officer was evaluated for injuries on-site by medical staff and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. They were later released and are back to work. The inmate was not injured in the altercation.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

