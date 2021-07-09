Zach Johnson shoots -3, tied for 29th after first round of John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Illinois (KCRG) - From the very beginning Zach Johnson had the largest gallery of any player and that’s no surprise, but it still made a difference to Johnson having the JDC back and having fans behind him.

“It was awesome,” Johnson said. “It’s just nice to have people. I mean, It’s nice to hit a shot and actually hear something.”

Johnson used that energy and turned it into a fast start, birdieing four of the first five holes.

“Got off to I don’t want to say a blazing start but I got off to a really, really good start,” Johnson said.

Around the turn is where trouble started. Poor tee shots led to a few bunker opportunities and in a matter of just five holes Johnson went from four under to just one under.

“I think all in all it was pretty solid,” Johnson said. “If I can take out about three swings, three and a half swings, it would have been very solid,”

Thankfully Johnson had a strong finish with a birdie on the 17th which brought him to -3 which is where ended round one. Johnson tees off with Kevin Na and Daniel Berger in round two on Friday at 7:43 a.m.

