Strong to severe storms possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and storms some strong to severe continue through the evening. This is all along a warm front pushing in from the west. An area of low pressure will push slowly along this front keeping the shower chance with us into Sunday. Early next week the upper-level system hangs around the upper Midwest and could generate more rainfall. Temperatures remain below normal with the 70s for highs through the weekend. Have a good night and a safe weekend!

