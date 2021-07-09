Strong to severe storms possible later today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some may run into some rain out the door this morning as a complex of rain and storms moves through. Heavy rain may be possible at times.

There looks to be a little bit of dry time by the middle of the day, but that could help fuel severe storms later on today. Heavy rain, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Make sure to stay weather aware. Highs today will be in the low to mid-70s.

Severe storm chances decrease overnight, but scattered rain and storms will still be moving through the area through Sunday. Highs stay in the 70s and eventually we are back in the 80s next week. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.