Some Iowa MercyOne locations to require employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination

MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.(KCRG File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Employees at some hospitals in Iowa are now required to get the COVID-19 vaccine by September 21.

The new requirement affects employees and contractors hired to work at Dubuque, Dyersville, Clinton, Sioux City, Mason City and associated clinics.

The requirement does not apply to the Waterloo, Oelwein or Iowa City locations.

The mandate comes from the hospitals’ parent company, Trinity Health, which employs more than 117,000 employees in 22 states.

“Safety is one of our Core Values,” Trinity Health said in a post on its website. “We feel it is important that we take every step available to us to stop the spread and protect those around us-especially the most vulnerable in our communities who cannot be vaccinated including young children and the more than 10 million people who are immunocompromised. Over the last year, Trinity Health has counted our own colleagues and patients in the too-high coronavirus death toll. Now that we have a proven way to prevent COVID-19 deaths, we are not hesitating to do our part.”

Trinity Health estimates 75 percent of its employees have already received at least one vaccine dose.

Employees will be required to submit proof of vaccination by September 21. There are exemptions available for religious or health reasons.

Trinity Health said any employee that fails to show proof of vaccination and does not meet the criteria for exemption faces termination of employment.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

