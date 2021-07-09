Show You Care
Solon Retirement Village celebrates Christmas in July

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff at Solon Retirement Village held a Christmas in July celebration for dozens of residents and their families Thursday afternoon.

Jerry Miller, one resident at the Solon Retirement Village, says this past year, Christmas was a quiet celebration because of the pandemic.

“There was a period there where we didn’t get to see anyone. I mean, we were shut down,” Miller said.

But on Thursday, the lawn outside the center was loud with the sounds of holiday tunes and laughter.

“I’ve sat and watched people! Watched people put on their Christmas hats, and enjoyed that,” Miller said.

Residents and staff dressed up for the party, wearing Santa hats and lei’s. Campus Administrator Melissa Reed says it was a day they were all looking forward to.

“We showed them the Christmas hats and everybody was ready, asking every day when is it gonna be, when is it gonna be?” Reed said.

People enjoyed lawn games, food, and music, happy to celebrate the holiday together more than six months later.

“It’s fun to see them all smile,” Reed said.

