Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Residents evacuated from Miami-area condo can retrieve essential items

The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a...
The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Residents of a South Florida condo who were forced to evacuate over concerns about the building’s structural integrity will be allowed to return to retrieve essential items.

North Miami Beach officials ordered the 156-unit Crestview Towers evacuated a week ago following an audit of high-rise buildings 40 years old or older.

The audit was ordered in response to the collapse of the nearby Champlain Towers South condo complex in Surfside, which killed at least 64 and left 76 people missing.

Crestview Towers residents will be escorted by a police officer and will have 15 minutes to pick up necessary items.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Richmann admitted to making unauthorized transactions, including attempting to...
Iowa State employee accused of using school money for personal purposes
Logan Phelon, left, 6, and Seth Phelon, right, 3.
Authorities say 2 young brothers found dead at Algona home
Keegan Casteel, 32, was released from jail Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend hours later...
Iowa man arrested for bringing weapons to Chicago hotel bonds out, proposes to girlfriend
Police investigation.
Shots fired on southwest side of Cedar Rapids
Iowa State Patrol reports spike in traffic fatalities over holiday weekends
Iowa professor addresses safety concerns as troopers deployed to southern border

Latest News

Trooper Charles Hoskin is credited with saving a man's life during a recent traffic stop.
Police: Trooper performs Heimlich maneuver on driver who choked on bag of drugs
The city of Palo is asking residents to be mindful of clearing grass clippings from roadways...
City of Palo warns people about grass clippings in roadways
The city of Palo is asking residents to be mindful of clearing grass clippings from roadways...
City of Palo warns people about grass clippings in roadways
Staff at Solon Retirement Village held a Christmas in July celebration for dozens of residents...
Solon Retirement Village celebrates Christmas in July
Staff at Solon Retirement Village held a Christmas in July celebration for dozens of residents...
Solon Retirement Village celebrates Christmas in July