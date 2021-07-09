Police report shows Adventureland response

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - A police incident report on a fatal accident at Adventureland indicates a lack of awareness and delays in the emergency response at the amusement park.

The Altoona Police report, first obtained by KCCI, says management and staff were unaware of the emergency until after police began to respond to the park. That included off-duty police officers who were at the park who had to ask dispatch for details because “the extra duty APD officers and Adventureland security have not been made aware of an incident at Adventureland.”

The report says a crew setting up fireworks was the first to call 9-1-1 for help and said “they did not believe that the Adventureland staff were aware of what was happening.” One of the first arriving officers also had trouble contacting Adventureland management, noting the rest of the park seemed to be running as normal. ”I encountered a teenage male Adventureland employee and asked him if he was in charge or if he could direct me to a supervisor,” one officer writes in the report. “The employee stated that no, he was not in charge and he didn’t know where a supervisor was or where to get ahold of one. I then encountered two teenage or low 20′s-aged female Adventureland employees that appeared to be clearing out of the Adventure Bay water park area.

They also could not direct me to a supervisor and none of the Adventureland employees appeared to be aware of what had happened at the Raging River. ”The first responding police also encountered a locked gate and a difficult path to reach the victims, describing it as “a lengthy run... through uneven terrain”. The report notes it took considerable manpower to be able to reach and then carry out the victims to waiting ambulances.

The report also notes needing to make multiple calls to get enough ambulances and resources in route, as scanner audio indicated. The report notes officers had to make multiple calls to get enough ambulances to respond. ”Dispatch reported that the only units en route were A253 and A254; command again asked for an ambulance strike team, Response 3, as the initially requested strike team still had not been dispatched.,” one officer writes in the report.

