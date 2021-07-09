Show You Care
New Mason City billboard asks for information in Jodi Huisentruit case

An organization dedicated to finding out what happened to Jodi Huisentruit hopes a new...
An organization dedicated to finding out what happened to Jodi Huisentruit hopes a new billboard in Mason City will prompt someone to come forward with information.(FindJodi)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An organization dedicated to finding out what happened to Jodi Huisentruit hopes a new billboard in Mason City will prompt someone to come forward with information.

The organization FindJodi, Inc. posted images of the billboard on its Facebook page earlier this week.

Huisentruit was a morning news anchor for KIMT-TV and went missing on June 27, 1995. Huisentruit’s belongings and a bent key were found in the parking lot outside her apartment building after she failed to show up to her shift in the early morning hours.

Subsequent investigations have failed to determine exactly what happened that day or her whereabouts.

Officials say the case is still active, with local police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation involved.

FindJodi, Inc. says the new billboard is on Monroe Avenue and says, “Don’t sit in silence… the time to talk is NOW.”

It also provides a url to a website where people can find information about the case and provide tips.

