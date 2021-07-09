Jasper County could be first in Iowa to become ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’

NEWTON, Iowa (KCCI) - Jasper County could become the first county in Iowa to designate itself a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

This means the county wouldn’t enforce gun laws deemed unconstitutional.

The resolution proclaims the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office or any other county employee cannot enforce a federal or state order that, “infringes upon the constitutionally protected natural right of the people of Jasper County to keep and bear arms.”

According to the Associated Press, nearly 1,200 local governments across the U.S. have proclaimed themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries.”

Richard Rogers with the Iowa Firearms Coalition said the proposal mirrors language the organization suggests for local governments.

He said there’s a lot of concern over President Biden and Congressional Democrats’ support for gun control legislation.

“This added a lot of impetus to the Second Amendment sanctuary movement,” Roger said.

Rogers also said it’s important for local governments to take action because this issue is “closest to the people.”

Scott Peterson, with Iowans for Gun Safety, which advocates for stricter gun laws, said the proposal is worrisome and would violate a state law preventing Iowa localities from regulating guns.

“This is neither in keeping with the Constitution nor is it lawful conduct,” Peterson said.

He says he wouldn’t be surprised if more counties in Iowa will pick up and do this.

The Jasper County Supervisor said the resolution would require background checks for all firearms purchases; felons would not be able to obtain firearms; and people would not be able to carry guns on school grounds.

He also said it would only apply to county departments and in unincorporated areas.

The board said this needs more discussion before a vote.

