Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa teacher accused of relationship with student found dead

Adam Edgington, 42, of Nevada.
Adam Edgington, 42, of Nevada.(Courtesy: Marshalltown Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a Marshalltown middle school teacher facing charges of having inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old student has been found dead.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the body of 42-year-old Adam Eugene Edgington, of Nevada, Iowa, was found Thursday night in his car parked in a field.

Edgington’s death came a day after he was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee. According to a complaint, Edgington was accused of kissing, hugging, holding hands with and fondling the student several times within the last school year. The student was in one of his classes.

IF YOU ARE THINKING OF SUICIDE OR HAVE SUICIDAL THOUGHTS, CALL THE NATIONAL HOTLINE: 800-273-8255

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Richmann admitted to making unauthorized transactions, including attempting to...
Iowa State employee accused of using school money for personal purposes
Logan Phelon, left, 6, and Seth Phelon, right, 3.
Authorities say 2 young brothers found dead at Algona home
Keegan Casteel, 32, was released from jail Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend hours later...
Iowa man arrested for bringing weapons to Chicago hotel bonds out, proposes to girlfriend
Police investigation.
Shots fired on southwest side of Cedar Rapids
Iowa State Patrol reports spike in traffic fatalities over holiday weekends
Iowa professor addresses safety concerns as troopers deployed to southern border

Latest News

The widow of a man who died in an accident in Adventureland in 2016 says she's angry about this...
Adventureland CEO a political force before fatal accident
This summer, Cedar Rapids police officers are golfing with kids who wouldn’t otherwise have...
Cedar Rapids police give youth access to golf who might not otherwise play the game
This summer, Cedar Rapids police officers are golfing with kids who wouldn’t otherwise have...
Cedar Rapids police give youth access to golf who might not otherwise play the game
A second Marshalltown school district teacher now faces charges accused of exploiting a student.
Second Marshalltown school district teacher faces exploitation charge