Iowa spends 2% of rent and utility assistance funds, Linn County prepares for eviction moratorium impact

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The March stimulus package set aside about $200 million of federal money for Iowa to use on rent and utility assistance. As of July 6th, the state has spent about $4 million of that money which is about 2 percent.

Now shelter and Linn County leaders say they’re getting ready for a possible surge in homelessness at the end of this month.

Places like Willis Dady Emergency Shelter predict they will see an uptick in cases. Directors plan to help those who need assistance in money management as the impact hits this fall.

The state described the number of applications for rent and utility assistance this year as a “large volume.” But as of this week, only about 15-hundred households have received help.

“We’re gong to continue to communicate and work with the state to ensure that Linn County receives additional dollars if the need exceeds what we have, but also advocating state-wide that more dollars are appropriated,” said Linn County Supervisor, Ben Rogers.

