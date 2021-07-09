Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa spends 2% of rent and utility assistance funds, Linn County prepares for eviction moratorium impact

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The March stimulus package set aside about $200 million of federal money for Iowa to use on rent and utility assistance. As of July 6th, the state has spent about $4 million of that money which is about 2 percent.

Now shelter and Linn County leaders say they’re getting ready for a possible surge in homelessness at the end of this month.

Places like Willis Dady Emergency Shelter predict they will see an uptick in cases. Directors plan to help those who need assistance in money management as the impact hits this fall.

The state described the number of applications for rent and utility assistance this year as a “large volume.” But as of this week, only about 15-hundred households have received help.

“We’re gong to continue to communicate and work with the state to ensure that Linn County receives additional dollars if the need exceeds what we have, but also advocating state-wide that more dollars are appropriated,” said Linn County Supervisor, Ben Rogers.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Richmann admitted to making unauthorized transactions, including attempting to...
Iowa State employee accused of using school money for personal purposes
Logan Phelon, left, 6, and Seth Phelon, right, 3.
Authorities say 2 young brothers found dead at Algona home
Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area, near Palo, on May 22, 2021.
Identity of two people found dead at Pleasant Creek released
Keegan Casteel, 32, was released from jail Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend hours later...
Iowa man arrested for bringing weapons to Chicago hotel bonds out, proposes to girlfriend
Gladys Booher is angry about the most recent tragic accident on Adventureland's Raging River...
Adventureland worker’s widow expresses anger over Saturday’s accident

Latest News

Community Corn Harvest addressing food insecurity issues in Linn County
Community Corn Harvest addressing food insecurity issues in Linn County
People can get free corn during the Community Corn Harvest.
Community Corn Harvest addressing food insecurity issues in Linn County
Traveling 9/11 exhibit visits Jesup
Traveling 9/11 exhibit visits Jesup
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast