Color Web Printers to end printing operations, The Gazette to move printing to Des Moines

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Folience announced on Friday it will cease newspaper printing operations at Color Web Printers on August 31.

The Cedar Rapids-based parent company of The Gazette and Color Web Printers said 34 full-time and eight part-time employees located at Color Web Printers’ Bowling Street facility will be impacted by the closure.

Folience said the closure was due to increased printing consolidation industry-wide and the end of several long-term printing contracts.

Gannett Publishing Services in Des Moines will take over the printing of The Gazette, PennySaver, Southeast Iowa Union, Washington Evening Journal, Mt. Pleasant News, Fairfield Ledger and the Shopper. That means The Gazette will print in Des Moines for the first time starting with the August 26 edition.

“This was a very difficult decision, because it affects our fellow employee-owners, many of whom are long-time employees,” said Folience CEO Daniel Goldstein. “But the changing economics and consolidation of the print industry necessitates this.”

The company said the closure will not impact the digital print production operation and local distribution teams. There will be no interruption of service for subscribers and advertisers as printing moves to Des Moines.

“When printing moves to Des Moines, nightly trucking, combined with our local distribution team will maintain current production standards for our print readers,” The Gazzette’s Executive Editor Zack Kucharski said in a press release. “We remain just as committed to serving the local community as we ever have and are planning some changes that should increase content in some areas of the paper. We’ll detail some of those changes closer to the transition date.”

