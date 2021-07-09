City of Palo warns people about grass clippings in roadways

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Tony Gandia spent his Thursday afternoon helping his brother cut his grass in Palo. It was something he said he doesn’t often do. However, his brother was busy making sure the grass clippings stayed out of the roadways was a big priority.

“I always blow everything out of the street,” Gandia said. “The job can’t be completed unless you do that.”

That was the intent the city of Palo hoped others shared after making a social media post with a grass-covered road with an explanation of how dangerous the yard waste was to people on two-wheels or two-feet.

“It was dramatic, but it showed a great picture of just how dangerous the situation can get for people on motorcycles, bikes, or running,” said Palo Mayor Eric Van Kerckhove. “Even the littlest amount of grass clippings can cause an accident.”

Van Kerckhove said the road depicted in the post wasn’t one in Palo, and the issue of people not cleaning the grass clippings out of the road wasn’t growing. However, the number of construction projects forcing people into town means more vehicles and more potential for an accident.

“With the increased road closures, it was something we wanted to bring to the community’s attention,” said Van Kerckhove. “You get to moving, and you just want to get it done, sometimes people don’t think about the consequences of where the grass clippings go.”

Those dangers caused by loose grass were something Gandia said he knows firsthand as someone who rides a motorcycle in his spare time.

“It can be distracting and can throw you off a little,” he said.

That was why he said removing the clippings wasn’t something he wanted to make just the people of Palo aware of, but everyone, as loose grass clippings, can happen in any neighborhood.

