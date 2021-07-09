Show You Care
Cedar Rapids police give youth access to golf who might not otherwise play the game

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This summer, Cedar Rapids police officers are golfing with kids who wouldn’t otherwise have access to the sport because of it’s cost. It’s the first year for the program, which is fully funded through donations.

Seven kids were connected to the police department through their school resource officers. They were given two weeks of lessons from golf pros at Twin Pines and will spend four weeks golfing alongside the officers and building relationships.

“We wanted to have officers be mentors to these kids kind of, to see us necessarily in a more laid back environment, not necessarily always in a uniform and all serious, so they can see what our lives are like outside of work,” Josh Carter said, an officer taking part in the program.

One of the boys participating told us he was really enjoying the sport.

“Hitting things with golf clubs is way funner than it sounds,” Jakobe Vurciaga said.

The kids are each getting to keep a set of golf clubs and other equipment used to the play the game.

