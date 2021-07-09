Cedar Rapids Firefighters respond to fire at home on southwest side

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a residence located at 1825 D Street Southwest Friday morning. That’s near Four Oaks Family and Children’s Services.

In a tweet, the fire department said two occupants self rescued, and two others were removed by firefighters.

Crews remain at the scene, but say the fire is out.

Officials have not reported whether there were any injuries, or the extent of the damage.

Firefighters responded to a fire at 1825 D Street Southwest Friday morning. (CRFD)

