Amber Alert: 4-year-old abducted in N.J.

An Amber Alert was issued in New Jersey for 4-year-old Sebastian Rios of Rahway, pictured...
An Amber Alert was issued in New Jersey for 4-year-old Sebastian Rios of Rahway, pictured right. The suspect is Tyler Rios, 27.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The New Jersey State Police activated an Amber Alert on Friday for a missing 4-year-old boy.

The Rahway Police Dept. is investigating a confirmed child abduction that occurred at 915 Westfield Ave. in the city at around 9 a.m.

The child, Sebastian Rios, is a 4 year-old Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 47 pounds.

The suspect, Tyler Rios, is a Black male, approximately 27 years old, with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-9 and weighs around 220 pounds.

The suspect was last seen operating a 2018 Silver Ford Fiesta with New Jersey license plate S34NVH.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Rahway Police Department at 732-827-2200 or call 911.

