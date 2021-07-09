After working overnight, fire crews put out large fire at East Dubuque recycling center

EAST DUBUQUE, Illinois (KCRG) - Fire crews from the tri-state area worked through the night to extinguish a fire at an East Dubuque business located off of Highway 20.

The fire happened at T&T Iron & Metals, a recycling center located on Barge Terminal Road. The East Dubuque Fire Department was one of many fire departments that responded to the reported structure fire. Fire Chief Joe Heim told TV9 crews found a large pile of recycled materials burning away from the structure.

According to Chief Heim, two firefighters were taken to the hospital for overheating and smoke inhalation after battling the fire. However, he said they are in good condition now.

The fire chief said a preliminary investigation determined T&T personnel were conducting a cutting operation in the area where the fire started. He said the biggest challenge was the pile itself and how it was constructed.

“The fire was deep-seated so a lot of the fire that they put out was in the upper levels, and they could not penetrate down into the lower half of where the fire was burning and that made it difficult,” he explained.

The estimated damage is approximately $200,000.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.