Zach Johnson happy to make return to John Deere Classic

After a year off due to the pandemic, golf returns to the Quad Cities Thursday as the 50th annual John Deere Classic gets underway.

Cedar Rapids native Zach Johnson will make his 19th start.

It includes a win in 2012 and six other top-10 finishes. Johnson says he is happy to be back.

And with the way his play has been lately, he says he’s focused on winning the whole thing.

“Obviously I’ve got a comfort level here, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen, so I’m actually gonna go out there and hit shots and make pots and, you know, this is a place where I’m fairly confident I probably breed every hole, but I probably had opportunities to bogey every hole, so I just know it really well,” Johnson said.

Johnson is paired up with Kevin Na and Daniel Berger for the opening two rounds.

He begins play at 12:43 p.m. Thursday.

