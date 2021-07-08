Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Traveling 9/11 exhibit visits Jesup

Tunnels to Towers pays tribute to those lost on September 11th, 2001
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation mobile exhibit is on display at the Jesup Farmer’s day till Saturday.

The Tunnel to Towers foundation aims to pay tribute to those that lost their lives in the attacks on September 11th, 2001.

The 83-foot trailer, which travels all over the country, converts into a 1,000 square foot exhibit with videos and artifacts from 9/11.

“Some people may not have the opportunity to go to the city to go to the museum, or the memorials, this is just a way that we bring part of that to them,” said Billy Pucket, exhibit manager.

Puckett says even being far away from New York City it is still amazing to see people’s emotions toward the exhibit.

“I love my stops in Iowa because people are so patriotic here,” said Billy Puckett, exhibit manager.

The exhibit will also be making other stops in Iowa this summer.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area, near Palo, on May 22, 2021.
Identity of two people found dead at Pleasant Creek released
Logan Phelon, left, 6, and Seth Phelon, right, 3.
Authorities say 2 young brothers found dead at Algona home
Officials said Richmann admitted to making unauthorized transactions, including attempting to...
Iowa State employee accused of using school money for personal purposes
Gladys Booher is angry about the most recent tragic accident on Adventureland's Raging River...
Adventureland worker’s widow expresses anger over Saturday’s accident
Keegan Casteel, 32, was released from jail Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend hours later...
Iowa man arrested for bringing weapons to Chicago hotel bonds out, proposes to girlfriend

Latest News

People can get free corn during the Community Corn Harvest.
Community Corn Harvest addressing food insecurity issues in Linn County
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
Just hours after Cedar Rapids police investigated two different shootings, they announced a new...
Cedar Rapids police announce new method of fighting gun violence