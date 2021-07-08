Traveling 9/11 exhibit visits Jesup

JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation mobile exhibit is on display at the Jesup Farmer’s day till Saturday.

The Tunnel to Towers foundation aims to pay tribute to those that lost their lives in the attacks on September 11th, 2001.

The 83-foot trailer, which travels all over the country, converts into a 1,000 square foot exhibit with videos and artifacts from 9/11.

“Some people may not have the opportunity to go to the city to go to the museum, or the memorials, this is just a way that we bring part of that to them,” said Billy Pucket, exhibit manager.

Puckett says even being far away from New York City it is still amazing to see people’s emotions toward the exhibit.

“I love my stops in Iowa because people are so patriotic here,” said Billy Puckett, exhibit manager.

The exhibit will also be making other stops in Iowa this summer.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.