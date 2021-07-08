Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in shooting incident in Leo’s Liquor parking lot in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a suspect Wednesday after they say he fired a gunshot at a man in the parking lot of Leo’s Liquor.

In a media release, officials said they spoke to a victim who told them he encountered the suspect in the parking lot at 1500 1st Avenue NE just before 8:30 p.m.

Police said the victim knew the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Mark Rolan.

The two people reportedly had an argument that ended when officials say Rolan fired a gunshot at the victim as he fled the area.

Police recovered a shell casing at the scene. There were no injuries or property damage found.

Rolan was arrested for Intimidation with a Dangeorus Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Police also recovered a firearm during a search warrant at 118 ½ 15th Street NE.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area, near Palo, on May 22, 2021.
Identity of two people found dead at Pleasant Creek released
Gladys Booher is angry about the most recent tragic accident on Adventureland's Raging River...
Adventureland worker’s widow expresses anger over Saturday’s accident
Alex Ball, 40, of Solon.
Man charged after allegedly burglarizing multiple Solon storage units
Michael Jaramillo, 11.
Father describes accident that killed his 11-year-old son on Adventureland water ride
Logan Phelon, left, 6, and Seth Phelon, right, 3.
Authorities say 2 young brothers found dead at Algona home

Latest News

Cedar Rapids police investigating two separate shootings
A trial date has been set for the man charged in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell of...
Trial date set for man charged in death of Breasia Terrell
Iowa State Patrol reports spike in traffic fatalities over holiday weekends
Iowa professor addresses safety concerns as troopers deployed to southern border
Thursday marks two weeks since Governor Reynolds agreed to send Iowa State Patrol Troopers to...
Iowa professor addresses safety concerns as 30 troopers deployed to southern border