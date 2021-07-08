Suspect arrested in shooting incident in Leo’s Liquor parking lot in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a suspect Wednesday after they say he fired a gunshot at a man in the parking lot of Leo’s Liquor.

In a media release, officials said they spoke to a victim who told them he encountered the suspect in the parking lot at 1500 1st Avenue NE just before 8:30 p.m.

Police said the victim knew the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Mark Rolan.

The two people reportedly had an argument that ended when officials say Rolan fired a gunshot at the victim as he fled the area.

Police recovered a shell casing at the scene. There were no injuries or property damage found.

Rolan was arrested for Intimidation with a Dangeorus Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Police also recovered a firearm during a search warrant at 118 ½ 15th Street NE.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.