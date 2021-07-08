Shots fired on southwest side of Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police investigated a report of gunshots on the southwest side of the city on Wednesday evening, according to officials.

At around 6:04 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department received calls regarding shots being fired near the corner of M Street SW and 13th Avenue SW. Officers believe, based on interviews of witnesses, that a person inside of one car shot at people inside another car. They missed the car, but a nearby home in the 1300 block of M Street SW was hit once. Shell casings were also found in the street.

Nobody has been arrested, nor any suspects identified, in this incident.

