SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Central City Wildcats defeated the Springville Orioles 1-0 on Wednesday in the class 1A Region 8 quarterfinal round. Central City’s Sara Reid tossed a two-hit complete game shutout to lead the Wildcats to the semifinal round where they’ll face off with the Lisbon Lions.

