Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Rainfall chances moves back in

By Joe Winters
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a nice break with quiet and comfortable weather, we take a more active turn. A warm front will push to the north on Friday. Along this front showers and storms develop, pushing across eastern Iowa. Heavy rainfall threat exists with some stronger storms possible later on Friday. This front stays to our south with an area of low pressure riding along it for the weekend. This keeps a shower and storm chance with us through Sunday. Have a great night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area, near Palo, on May 22, 2021.
Identity of two people found dead at Pleasant Creek released
Logan Phelon, left, 6, and Seth Phelon, right, 3.
Authorities say 2 young brothers found dead at Algona home
Officials said Richmann admitted to making unauthorized transactions, including attempting to...
Iowa State employee accused of using school money for personal purposes
Gladys Booher is angry about the most recent tragic accident on Adventureland's Raging River...
Adventureland worker’s widow expresses anger over Saturday’s accident
Keegan Casteel, 32, was released from jail Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend hours later...
Iowa man arrested for bringing weapons to Chicago hotel bonds out, proposes to girlfriend

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Forecast today
Dry & comfortable today, storms return tonight
Forecast today
First Alert Forecast
Quiet night and day ahead.
First Alert Forecast