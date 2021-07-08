Rainfall chances moves back in

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a nice break with quiet and comfortable weather, we take a more active turn. A warm front will push to the north on Friday. Along this front showers and storms develop, pushing across eastern Iowa. Heavy rainfall threat exists with some stronger storms possible later on Friday. This front stays to our south with an area of low pressure riding along it for the weekend. This keeps a shower and storm chance with us through Sunday. Have a great night!

