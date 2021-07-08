Maddie Poppe to perform in Hiawatha in August

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa native and American Idol winner Maddie Poppe is scheduled to perform in eastern Iowa.

The ticketed event is happening at Stillwater Coffee Company in Hiawatha on August 14.

Organizers said the show starts at 7 p.m. and will be set up in Stillwater’s parking lot.

Tickets cost $35, or $45 for VIP tickets with access to exclusive bathroom and bar.

