Iowa State employee accused of using school money for personal purposes

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa State University employee was arrested after being accused of, and admitting to, making unauthorized transactions using the school’s credit cards.

Officials said 25-year-old Miranda Richmann attempted transactions using the school’s cards with Xoom, PayPal, Wells Fargo Bank, Western Union Bank, Target, Serve Credit Union, Venmo, Sam’s Club and Walmart.

In total, officials said the unauthorized transactions added up to more than $115,000.

The credit cards were intended for employees to use for supplies and services for work purposes only. Richmann reportedly signed an agreement not to use the cards for personal purposes in March. The alleged transactions occurred in June.

Officials said Richmann admitted to making unauthorized transactions, including attempting to withdraw money to pay her attorney fees and other debts.

Criminal complaints say Richmann also attempted to use the cards at multiple gas stations on different occasions. Officials said surveillance video from the attempts show her using the cards at the pump.

Iowa State University’s website lists Richmann as a secretary in the Human Development and Family Studies department.

