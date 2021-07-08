Iowa professor addresses safety concerns as troopers deployed to southern border

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Thursday marks two weeks since Governor Reynolds agreed to send Iowa State Patrol Troopers to help Texas law enforcement with border security efforts.

But there are questions about safety here in Iowa while the troopers are away on the mission.

About 30 troopers from Iowa are assigned to the deployment in response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s request for help from other states.

This comes as U.S. Customs and Border Protection says encounters at the border are at a 20-year-high.

It reported an 233 percent increase in fentanyl seizures at the border in March. In May, that number rose to 300 percent.

Reynolds said those drugs are getting into Iowa.

One Criminal Justice Professor said the length of the mission limits the impact here in Iowa.

“If you look at it, and we’re talking about at this point in time, we’re talking about two weeks, and it would be essentially like, you know, with different shifts and vacations in the summer and things like that, I think it’s something that we probably will be okay to handle for two weeks, although I understand why people might be a little bit concerned.”

Iowa State Patrol says the deployment won’t impact safety in Iowa.

It says it’s similar to special assignments like RAGBRAI and the State Fair.

