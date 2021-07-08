Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa professor addresses safety concerns as troopers deployed to southern border

Iowa State Patrol reports spike in traffic fatalities over holiday weekends
Iowa State Patrol reports spike in traffic fatalities over holiday weekends
By WOI
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Thursday marks two weeks since Governor Reynolds agreed to send Iowa State Patrol Troopers to help Texas law enforcement with border security efforts.

But there are questions about safety here in Iowa while the troopers are away on the mission.

About 30 troopers from Iowa are assigned to the deployment in response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s request for help from other states.

This comes as U.S. Customs and Border Protection says encounters at the border are at a 20-year-high.

It reported an 233 percent increase in fentanyl seizures at the border in March. In May, that number rose to 300 percent.

Reynolds said those drugs are getting into Iowa.

One Criminal Justice Professor said the length of the mission limits the impact here in Iowa.

“If you look at it, and we’re talking about at this point in time, we’re talking about two weeks, and it would be essentially like, you know, with different shifts and vacations in the summer and things like that, I think it’s something that we probably will be okay to handle for two weeks, although I understand why people might be a little bit concerned.”

Iowa State Patrol says the deployment won’t impact safety in Iowa.

It says it’s similar to special assignments like RAGBRAI and the State Fair.

Copyright 2021 WOI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area, near Palo, on May 22, 2021.
Identity of two people found dead at Pleasant Creek released
Gladys Booher is angry about the most recent tragic accident on Adventureland's Raging River...
Adventureland worker’s widow expresses anger over Saturday’s accident
Alex Ball, 40, of Solon.
Man charged after allegedly burglarizing multiple Solon storage units
Michael Jaramillo, 11.
Father describes accident that killed his 11-year-old son on Adventureland water ride
Logan Phelon, left, 6, and Seth Phelon, right, 3.
Authorities say 2 young brothers found dead at Algona home

Latest News

Thursday marks two weeks since Governor Reynolds agreed to send Iowa State Patrol Troopers to...
Iowa professor addresses safety concerns as 30 troopers deployed to southern border
More than 4 million people worldwide have died from COVID-19.
Global COVID-19 death toll surpasses 4 million
Officials announced the search for survivors from the Surfside, Florida condo collapse is now...
Emotions high in Surfside, Florida as search for survivors of building collapse concludes
Two firefighters are hurt after battling this fire at a salvage yard in East Dubuque, Illinois...
Two firefighters hurt battling fire at East Dubuque, Illinois salvage yard